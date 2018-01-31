Smith County fire marshal says do not burn today - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Smith County fire marshal says do not burn today

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Smith County:

Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson is urging residents to refrain from burning today, January 31, because of high winds.

Smith County is not under a burn ban, but people are asked to use extreme caution and to not burn anything during high wind conditions, she said.

