Smith County fire marshal says do not burn today

The ring was a gift from Odom's husband on their 25th wedding anniversary when they renewed their vows.More >>
The ring was a gift from Odom's husband on their 25th wedding anniversary when they renewed their vows.More >>
A Lindale man has been indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
A Lindale man has been indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
Smith County: Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson is urging residents to refrain from burning today, January 31, because of high winds.More >>
Smith County: Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson is urging residents to refrain from burning today, January 31, because of high winds.More >>
A famous photo of one of the most devastating events in history was taken by a Tyler doctor...More >>
A famous photo of one of the most devastating events in history was taken by a Tyler doctor...More >>