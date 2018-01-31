Wednesday's Weather: Sunny and breezy. High temperatures in the upper 60s

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! A cool start and winds are already starting to pick up out there. South and southwest winds will gust up to 20-25 mph through the afternoon. That, along with lots of sunshine, will warm temperatures into the upper 60s by afternoon. These windy, warmer than average conditions mean high fire danger through the afternoon. Despite no burn bans in place here in East Texas, refrain from any outdoor burning today. Overnight, cloud cover begins to increase with temperatures only dropping into the lower 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow with only a slight chance for rain along an advancing cold front. Winds will turn from the south-southwest tomorrow morning to the north and northwest by late tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will still reach the mid 60s ahead of the cold front but will drop quickly behind the front tomorrow evening. Back to morning temperatures in the 30s Friday and afternoon high temperatures in the mid 50s. More clouds roll in for the weekend with a better chance for rain along another cold front. Expect a few showers especially late Saturday afternoon and into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s through the weekend.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.