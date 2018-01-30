Report: Chiefs to trade QB Smith, opens door for Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI (KLTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are trading QB Alex Smith to the Redskins, a source confirmed to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The move could pave the way for Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes II to start for the chiefs.
According to ESPN, the deal cannot be completed until the new league year begins.
The #Chiefs are trading QB Alex Smith to the #Redskins, source confirms (as @TerezPaylor reported). It involves picks and a player. Huge deal.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2018
