Report: Chiefs to trade QB Smith, opens door for Mahomes

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Patrick Mahomes (Source: KLTV) Patrick Mahomes (Source: KLTV)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI (KLTV) -  The Kansas City Chiefs are trading QB Alex Smith to the Redskins, a source confirmed to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The move could pave the way for Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes II to start for the chiefs.

According to ESPN, the deal cannot be completed until the new league year begins.

