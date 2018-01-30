Longview ISD bus involved in crash, no students injured

A Longview Independent School District bus was involved in a bus crash Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the crash, according to district Community Relations Specialist Elizabeth Ross.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Avalon and High streets. Ross says 12 to 15 high school students were on board Bus No. 7 at the time of the crash. Ross says a vehicle pulled out and collided with the bus.

Minimal damage occurred to the bus and no one was injured.

Ross says some of the students contacted their parents and guardians to pick them up and the remaining students will be transported home on Bus No. 85.

"The biggest thing we want to do is make sure everyone is OK and everyone is safe," Ross said.

