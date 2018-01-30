Historical photo taken by Tyler doctor, remembers tragedy 15 years later

A famous photo of one of the most devastating events in history was taken by a Tyler doctor.

What was supposed to be a huge step forward towards the progression of space travel, became a historical tragedy when seven astronauts lost their lives.

A world renown photo captured the exact moment the Columbia Space shuttle broke apart as it returned to earth.

And Tyler, Texas cardiovascular doctor, Scott Lieberman was the man to shoot it.

"Basically, the rest of my day was, very much changed, if not the whole of the last 15 years,” cardiovascular doctor, Scott Lieberman says.

As a young aspiring astronomist, Lieberman patiently awaited the arrival of the shuttle to the Kennedy Space Center, hoping to catch a glimpse of the touchdown; but instead, he captured a horrific disaster.

"It has always been a risky endeavor, but we shouldn’t not do it because of the risk," Lieberman says.

His photo has been seen in thousands of articles, magazines, local, national, and international newspapers, and on television all over the continent.

"You had newspaper editors in hundreds of different cultures from different parts of the world, who all felt that this picture told a story that people wanted to know about,” Lieberman says.

The former director of the Associated Press named Lieberman the father of citizen journalism, after one amateur picture took over the news media world.

Lieberman has stayed in contact with the families of the fallen astronauts, he believes his picture helped them truly understand what happened.

"I think it would have been worse if they didn't know what had happened at all, I think the picture gave them some closure," Lieberman says.

Thursday, February 1st, 2018 will mark the 15th anniversary of the Columbia tragedy.

A memorial program at First Baptist church in Hemphill will take place Thursday morning, to remember the seven astronauts and two volunteers who lost their lives in the recovery effort.

