Henderson County investigating after cow is shot three times

The Henderson County sheriff’s office is conducting an ongoing investigation after a cow was shot three times.

According to Sheriff Bottie Hillhouse, authorities received a call at about 3:45 p.m. Friday in regards to a cow being shot three times in the Athens area, along FM 59.

When Hillhouse and two animal control deputies arrived at the scene, they saw that the cow had suffered two gunshot wounds to the jaw and one gunshot wound to the neck.

Hillhouse said the sheriff’s department and Henderson animal control are conducting an investigation.

At this time, authorities have no information on any possible leads.

A reward of over $2,400 is offered by the owner of the cow, businesses and community members for any information that can help in this case.

https://www.facebook.com/lacey.l.myers/posts/1888430221181655?pnref=story

KLTV has reached out to the owner of the cow for further comments.

