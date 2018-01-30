East Texas teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student, district investigating

An East Texas teacher is on administrative leave while the district investigates allegations of an inappropriate relationship.



Public relations director for PISD, Larissa Loveless, told KLTV News media partner Palestine Herald-Press that the school received a report last week about the alleged relationship. She said that the teacher is on administrative leave, and the school plans to thoroughly investigate the allegations.



The teacher has not been fired at this time, as some rumors alleged, Loveless said, pending investigation.

