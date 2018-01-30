Hopkins County deputies intercept man accused of setting up child sex encounter

Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Forestburg man accused of setting up a sexual encounter with a nine-year-old girl.

Justin Dean Cowart, 31, is charged with second-degree solicitation aggravated sexual assault of a child and second-degree attempted human trafficking.

According to an on-view arrest affidavit, Cowart was communicating through text with the guardian of a nine-year-old girl and had made arrangements to meet the guardian and the girl at a location in the county so that he could buy sexual acts from the girl.

Cowart went to the 1700 block of South Broadway at 7:13 p.m. on Sunday and was met by Hopkins County deputies, who placed him under arrest.

Cowart was arraigned Tuesday morning and his bond was set at $45,000 on each charge.

