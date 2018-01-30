Congressman John Ratcliffe speaks out ahead of State of the Union address

District 4 Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe spoke to KLTV today ahead of the State of the Union address tonight.

Ratcliffe will be in attendance tonight as President Trump addresses the nation and the 115th United States Congress. It will be Trump's first State of the Union address.

Texas district 4 of the United States House of Representatives represents several East Texas counties including Camp, Cass, Franklin, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Rains, Titus County, and Upshur. Texas has had at least four congressional districts since the state was readmitted to the Union after the Civil War. The district's current seat dates from 1903; only four men have represented it since then.

Ratcliffe says he believes Trump will tell the citizens of the U.S. tonight, during his State of the Union address, how great the country is actually doing.

"I think one of the great things that’s going to happen tonight, for the first time in a long time people will hear from an American president who will talk about how great America is doing,” said Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe said that the president will likely point out that the country is currently in a "17-year low unemployment rate and a 17-year high in consumer confidence."

Ratcliffe said he hopes to hear the President extend an olive branch, so to speak, to the Democrats to work together on all the issues plaguing the nation, including the government shutdown, national security, border security, Dreamers, and net neutrality. He stressed that Republicans and the Trump administration are clearly demonstrating that they are offering a solution and are trying to approach the situation in a reasonable way and that it is "really up to the Democratic Party whether they want to fix it or motivate folks by fear."

The congressman said he does not see another government shut down in the near future and hopes that everyone will "applaud and support the president as we move forward."

