WATCH: Rep. Schaefer to host homeland security and public safety committee in Tyler

Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Forestburg man accused of setting up a sexual encounter with a nine-year-old girl.More >>
Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Forestburg man accused of setting up a sexual encounter with a nine-year-old girl.More >>
Congressman John Ratcliffe spoke to KLTV today ahead of the State of the Union address tonight.More >>
Congressman John Ratcliffe spoke to KLTV today ahead of the State of the Union address tonight.More >>
Tyler police are investigating after hundreds of dollars’ worth of panties were taken from Victoria’s Secret.More >>
Tyler police are investigating after hundreds of dollars’ worth of panties were taken from Victoria’s Secret.More >>
Several special guests are set to be in attendance for President Donald J. Trump's first State of the Union Address, including one who assisted in Texas hurricane recovery efforts.More >>
Several special guests are set to be in attendance for President Donald J. Trump's first State of the Union Address, including one who assisted in Texas hurricane recovery efforts.More >>