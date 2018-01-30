Rep. Schaefer to host homeland security and public safety committee in Tyler

This morning legislators from across the state are in Tyler for an official hearing of the Texas House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.

The event is at 9:30 a.m. at Tyler Junior College in the White Administrative Services Center board room, located at 1400 E. 5th Street in Tyler.

Mobile users click here to watch live.

Parking will be reserved in lot #F2 which is accessible from Baxter Avenue.

Texas' top law enforcement officer, DPS Director Steve McCraw will give testimony at the hearing on Texas/Mexico border security, East Texas gang and cartel activity, and driver's license wait times, among other topics. Other topics will include a panel discussion on law enforcement interactions with citizens and a presentation on campus safety and security at junior colleges around the state.

Members of the community may also provide public testimony.

