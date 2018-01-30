Rep. Schaefer to host homeland security and public safety committee in Tyler

Smith County District Attorney candidate Alicia Barkley is speaking out today in response to the allegations her opponent, Jacob Putman, made on Monday.More >>
Smith County District Attorney candidate Alicia Barkley is speaking out today in response to the allegations her opponent, Jacob Putman, made on Monday.More >>
This morning legislators from across the state are in Tyler for an official hearing of the Texas House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.More >>
This morning legislators from across the state are in Tyler for an official hearing of the Texas House Homeland Security and Public Safety Committee.More >>
One civilian and one firefighter was injured last night in a building fire in Tyler.More >>
One civilian and one firefighter was injured last night in a building fire in Tyler.More >>
A search warrant at a residence west of Athens late Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a "major methamphetamine dealer."More >>
A search warrant at a residence west of Athens late Wednesday night resulted in the arrest of a "major methamphetamine dealer."More >>
Fresenius Medical Care cut their ribbon today after a two-year construction project.More >>
Fresenius Medical Care cut their ribbon today after a two-year construction project.More >>