Tyler PD searching for Victoria's Secret panty snatcher

Tyler police are investigating after hundreds of dollars’ worth of panties were taken from Victoria’s Secret.

According to a police report, the theft occurred late Monday about 7:52 p.m. at Victoria’s Secret store inside the Broadway Mall.

Authorities say the suspect stole 60 pairs of panties, a total worth of $990.

At this time, authorities do not have information on the suspect.

