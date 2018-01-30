Hurricane Harvey responder to attend president's State of the Union address

Several special guests are set to be in attendance for President Donald J. Trump's first State of the Union Address, including one who assisted in hurricane recovery efforts.

Jon Bridgers is the founder of the Cajun Navy 2016.

The Cajun Navy is a nonprofit rescue and recovery organization. In 2016, the group responded to flooding in south Louisiana and in 2017 the group assisted with search and recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Hurricane Harvey struck the Texas coast on Aug. 25, 2017, with wind speeds of 130 mph. More than 40 to 52 inches of rain fell throughout southern Texas and Louisana and hundreds of people were stranded in their homes.

