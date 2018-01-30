Gladewater police arrest man during traffic stop for meth, gun, and cash

Gladewater police arrested an ETX man for possession of suspected methamphetamine, a firearm, and a large amount of cash.

Bryan Cefalu, 49, of Kilgore was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday during a traffic stop after officers located the meth, gun, and cash. Cefalu was also discovered to have outstanding warrants.

Cefalu was booked in for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Fictitious, Altered, Illegible License Plate. Cefalu also had two outstanding Capias Pro Fine warrants out of the City Of Gladewater.

