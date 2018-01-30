Longview man pleads guilty to federal cocaine charge

A Longview man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distributing crack cocaine.

Court records show Joey Deshun Hymes, 40, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine on Monday.

According to the text of the indictment, Hymes distributed 28 grams of cocaine in Gregg County on Dec. 20, 2016.

Hymes faces up to 40 years in prison on the charge. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

