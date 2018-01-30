Trial begins for ETX man accused of beating former officer with tire iron

The trial for a Longview man, accused of badly beating a former officer with a tire iron, has begun in Gregg County.

Jimmy Edward Harris Jr., 34, is charged with aggravated assault.

According to the arrest warrant, on Oct. 29, 2016, Harris hid inside the garage of Ronald Walker. Walker walked into the garage to do laundry when he saw Harris who was wearing a cloth over his face.

Walker told police at the time that Harris made a verbal statement to him and said something similar to "old man you are gonna die." The suspect then picked up a crowbar and struck Walker several times.

Walker says he eventually lost consciousness. When he woke up he found his wallet, keys, and car missing. He was able to drag himself to the kitchen to call 911.

According to the arrest warrant, police observed the suspect driving in Walker's car, a short time after the call came in about the assault. A pursuit ensued. Harris wrecked the vehicle and fled on foot, escaping arrest.

Police found Walker bloody and badly beaten. He was taken to the hospital where he spent several days recovering from his wounds.

In Nov. of 2016, police received a call from a man who had reportedly spoken to Harris about the crime. The man told police Harris had admitted to him that he was on meth and had badly beaten Walker.

Harris was incarcerated in the Gregg County Jail on a theft charge in February of 2017. He was served a new charge of aggravated assault while serving time in the jail.

Harris is currently in Judge Charles Alfonso's Courtroom in Gregg County where testimony has begun.

