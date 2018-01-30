Trial begins for ETX man accused of beating former officer with tire iron

Several special guests are set to be in attendance for President Donald J. Trump's first State of the Union Address, including one who assisted in Texas hurricane recovery efforts.More >>
Several special guests are set to be in attendance for President Donald J. Trump's first State of the Union Address, including one who assisted in Texas hurricane recovery efforts.More >>
Gladewater police arrested an ETX man for possession of suspected meth, a firearm, and a large quantity of cash.More >>
Gladewater police arrested an ETX man for possession of suspected meth, a firearm, and a large quantity of cash.More >>
A Longview man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distributing crack cocaine.More >>
A Longview man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distributing crack cocaine.More >>
The trial for a Longview man, accused of badly beating a former officer with a tire iron, has begun in Gregg County.More >>
The trial for a Longview man, accused of badly beating a former officer with a tire iron, has begun in Gregg County.More >>
Key West Police Detectives have arrested a Texas man suspected of murdering his girlfriend at Smather’s Beach last summer.More >>
Key West Police Detectives have arrested a Texas man suspected of murdering his girlfriend at Smather’s Beach last summer.More >>