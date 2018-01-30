ETX man suspected of murdering Gilmer woman in Key West to be extradited

An East Texas man suspected of murdering his girlfriend at Smather’s Beach last summer is awaiting to be extradited to Florida.

According to the Key West Police Department in Florida, Billy Baker, 48, was arrested at his home in Lindale, Texas, by Key West Police Detective Stephen Mitchell with the help of the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

Baker is charged with second degree murder in the death of Candice Cooper, 38.

On August 4, 2017, police responded to Smather’s Beach around 8 p.m. after Baker pulled Cooper out of the water.

Baker reported to police at the time that he was out swimming a distance from her when he noticed her floating and unresponsive in the water.

Cooper was transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Baker is currently in the Upshur County Jail, with a $1 million bond.

