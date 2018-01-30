5-ingredient chicken enchilada casserole by Mama Steph

This is the perfect weeknight supper, if you're a Tex-Mex fan. Gooey layers of chicken, cheese and tortillas combine to make a casserole you and your family will devour!



5-ingredient chicken-enchilada casserole



9 corn tortillas

16 to 20 ounce can of red enchilada sauce

1 rotisserie chicken

3 cups Mexican blend shredded cheese

1 small can chopped green chiles



Method:



Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a 9"x13" casserole dish with cooking spray.

Pull all the meat off the chicken, and place in a bowl with about 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce; toss to coat chicken well.

In the dish, spread about 1/4 cup enchilada sauce across the bottom of the dish.

Place 3 tortillas across the bottom of the dish.

Top with 1/3 of the chicken, then about 1/3 of the sauce, then a cup of the cheese.

Begin the next layer, following the same pattern: tortillas, chicken sauce, and this time add the whole can of green chiles. Top with cheese.

Add one more layer of tortillas, chicken, sauce, and cheese.



Bake at 375 for about 20 minutes, or until everything is bubbly and melted. Allow to sit for about ten minutes before serving.



Enjoy!

