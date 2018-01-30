Tyler State Park conducting prescribed burn today - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler State Park conducting prescribed burn today

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Smith County:

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is advising residents about a prescribed burn set for today, January 30, at Tyler State Park.

If you see heavy smoke north of Tyler from noon to 5 p.m. today, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department plans to burn up to 200 acres on the south and east borders of the park, as well as near Farm-to-Market Road 14.

Powered by Frankly