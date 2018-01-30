Freedom Fighters: Clyde Jenkins

Even though the snow had melted by the spring of 1945, December 1944 had been bitterly cold, with temperatures dripping to 20 below zero and in some places in Central Europe, even further.

Clyde Jenkins had never experienced such weather back home in Gallatin, Texas. But then, there were many new experiences for the young farm boy in the midst of war.

"Our division turned south."

Jenkins, a soldier in the 96th Division of the U.S. Army, had arrived in France on the sixth day of the Normandy invasion. On the southern route, he says there wasn't much resistance.

"In fact, we got twenty thousand prisoners one time."

But things got much worse at Jenkins next assignment.

"We spent the winter in Herken Forest which was a bad place for ground troops to be."

Not only did the German shells prove deadly, the forest itself created havoc.

"The shells would hit limbs on trees and explode."

And then the flying limbs would become dangerous missiles. However, the forest battle was only a prelude to the Battle of the Bulge.

"We didn't ever give in to them."

Although the Battle of the Bulge had gone badly for the allies in the beginning, by January of '45 German troops were in retreat and soon surrendered.

"I was discharged on Pearl Harbor Day."

The day that President Roosevelt had called a Day of Infamy, became a day of celebration for Clyde Jenkins.

