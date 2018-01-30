Tuesday's Weather: Sunny and near average. Afternoon high 57 degrees

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Another chilly start with freezing temperatures across much of East Texas this morning. Sunny and cool again through the afternoon, but with less wind than yesterday. Temperatures will reach near average highs in the upper 50s this afternoon. More sunshine and another breezy day tomorrow, but with south winds, it will be warmer. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s. The next cold front will move through Thursday afternoon. That means more clouds for Thursday and a slight chance for a few sprinkles here and there. Temperatures will still reach the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, but will begin to fall by evening. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Another cold front moves through this weekend. Slight chances for rain Saturday will increase a little bit into Sunday and even carry over into Monday. Expect high temperatures this weekend to only reach the lower to mid 50s and some places may not make it out of the 40s to start next week.

