Texas voter registration deadline approaching

For both Democrats and Republicans, the race for U.S. senate will be at the top of the ballot.

If you're eager to cast your vote for that race and others in the March primaries, the deadline to register to vote is quickly approaching.

Before you're able to walk into the voting booth, you'll have to make sure you're registered to vote



“It's a really simple process to register to vote,” said Karen Nelson, Smith County Elections Administrator.



Voter registrations application must be submitted at least 30 days in advance of an election.



The Texas primary is on March 6, which means the deadline to register is on Monday, February 5, 2018.



Registering online is not an option in Texas.



“It's a reminder for people to make sure they are registered, and also a reminder that if you have moved since the last election they can get their address change,” said Nelson.



Nelson says a common mistake she sees is voters not re-registering after moving.



“They can have a candidate or someone they have seen on TV, and they want to vote for them, but then they realize they don't live in that district,” said Nelson.



Here’s how Texans who aren't yet registered to vote can do so in time for the March 6 primary.



Texans can fill out an application in person at their county election voter registration office, or get copy at other locations including local libraries and most post offices.



Another option is to print out the application online or request it through the mail.

The final step is to drop it off in person at the elections office or mail it in, postmarked before or on February 5, 2018.

