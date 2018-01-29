In this situation a picture can kill you

A train can sneak up on you from either direction. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

It’s an ongoing problem in Longview, and potentially anywhere else there is a railroad track: People posing and taking pictures on the tracks.

Some people are not just risking arrest for trespassing, they are risking much more.

The momentum of a train keeps it moving long after the engineer hits the brakes, but people still do risky things on the tracks.

Griff Hubbard, who works for Amtrak in Longview, but also teaches classes for Operation Lifesaver, says his focus is, “Particularly at highway-railroad crossings, but literally anywhere on the railroad property,” Hubbard said.

And, although you can cross at designated crossings, Hubbard is quick to remind anyone the railroad is not public property.

“Railroad property is private property just as your own front yard or your backyard is your own safe haven,” Hubbard stated.

He says walking across the tracks is one thing, but walking on the tracks is something different.

“Number one it is illegal, and number two it’s a good way to get killed or maimed,” Hubbard warned.

Hubbard has a DVD he shows at his presentations that we can’t show on TV, but some of it shows video of people who stay on the tracks a second too long and won’t be taking pictures ever again.

“You don’t think that passenger train speeds in East Texas can be 80 miles an hour, and freight train speeds can be seventy miles per hour,” Hubbard explained.

Not in downtown Longview but if you’re not paying attention a train can sneak up on you. Even if you’re looking it’s easy to misjudge. Hubbard says think of that landing jet.

“If you’ll notice doesn’t that jet just seem to be hanging in the air and slowly dropping down to the runway when actually it’s moving 200 miles an hour,” Hubbard pointed out.

Obviously trains don’t go that fast, but:

“At 70 or 80 miles per hour there’s nothing a train crew member can do except to prepare for the worst. Tracks are for trains, not for people,” Hubbard added.

So if you’re thinking about taking that artsy picture, take it somewhere else.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration 943 pedestrians were killed in the U.S. while trespassing on railroad tracks in 2017. Seventy eight deaths were in Texas. This does not include vehicle vs train wrecks.

