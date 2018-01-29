In this situation a picture can kill you

The Marshall Police Department reported Monday that a discrepancy was found between the crime stats a former police chief reported to the public and the crime stats reported to the federal government.More >>
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Jacob Putman broke his silence Monday morning after an audit found that he, along with eight other prosecutors, violated internal policy numerous times.More >>
An ETX man has been charged with the death of a Gilmer woman who was found dead on a beach in Key West, Florida.More >>
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released his second "Report to the People of Texas," which chronicles the state's victories in 2017. But it skims over a few major challenges Texas faced during the past year.More >>
Crews are responding to the scene of a vehicle rollover along 69 north in Wood County.More >>
