ETX man charged with murder after Gilmer woman pulled from water in Key West

An ETX man has been charged with the death of a Gilmer woman who was found dead on a beach in Key West, Florida.

Billy Baker has been charged with second-degree murder. According to Upshur County Public Information Office David Hazel, Baker was arrested on a warrant at his residence at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Candice Cooper, 38 was pulled from the water on Smather's Beach on Aug. 4, 2017, by Baker.

Baker reported to police at the time that he was out swimming a distance from her when he noticed her floating and unresponsive in the water. Baker said he brought her to shore, called 911 and began CPR.

Cooper was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Preliminary findings indicated her death might be a homicide.

Baker is currently in the Upshur County Jail. His bond has not been set.

