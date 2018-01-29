Authorities responding to rollover wreck on US 69 north, outside - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Authorities responding to rollover wreck on US 69 north, outside Mineola

MINEOLA, TX (KLTV) -

Crews are responding to the scene of a vehicle rollover along 69 north in Wood County.

According to the Mineola police department, the rollover occurred along 69 north, out of Mineola, before County Road 2333.

At this time, reports of injuries are unknown.

