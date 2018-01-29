ETX fire departments on scene of fire, under control

The Smith County Fire Marshal's office says a fire is now under control after two East Texas Fire Departments were called to the scene Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 1700 block of CR 2195 in Smith County.

Dixie Fire and Noonday fire was called to put out the fire. Flint was called out but were called off after the fire was reported to be under control.

The Smith County Fire Marshal's office says the initial call came in that the fire was "out of control and near the front door of a residence."

The fire is now under control.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.