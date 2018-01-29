Tyler police responding to pin-in wreck at Old Troup Hwy, Golden Rd.

Tyler police are currently on scene of a pin-in wreck, according to police reports.

The wreck occurred at Golden Rd. and Old Troup Highway in Tyler.

Police were called to the scene just before 1:15 p.m.

Details on the wreck are limited at this time. It's unclear at this time if anyone is injured.

Please avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes.

KLTV has reached out to officials for more information.

