Smith County fire marshal urging residents not to burn

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Smith County:

Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson is urging residents to refrain from burning today because of high winds.

Smith County is not under a burn ban, but people are asked to use extreme caution during high wind conditions, she said.

On another note, if you happen to see heavy smoke north of Tyler today, Tyler State Park is conducting a prescribed burn.

