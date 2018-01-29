Tyler man who robbed gas station with BB gun gets 10 years

A Tyler man has started a 10-year prison sentence for his role in the robbery of a Tyler gas station in August.

James Nelson Inlow, 17, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree aggravated robbery in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Monday.

Inlow was one of five arrested Aug. 13 following the robbery of Kidd Jones, located at 5015 S. Broadway Ave.

A clerk told Tyler police that five young suspects came into the store with handguns and demanded cash and packs of cigarettes. They then ran from the scene after taking the items.

Police later located five suspects hiding behind a business located in the 4800 block of Old Bullard Road.

Along with Inlow, police arrested Jontel Cruse, 17, of Tyler, and three juveniles. Officers were able to recover all the stolen items, along with five BB guns.

Cruse pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 and also accepted a 10-year prison sentence.

