Lindale man gets 25 years for sex abuse of child

A Lindale man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child and has accepted a 25-year prison sentence.

Court records show Ryan Alan Stuenkel, 23, entered the plea on a charge of first-degree continuous sex abuse of a child in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom on Monday.

Lindale police arrested Stuenkel on March 1, 2017. He was indicted on the charge on June 8 and has been held in the Smith County Jail since July 26.

According to the indictment, Stuenkel sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 over more than a month's time in 2017.

Previous story: Lindale man accused of sexually abusing child indicted by grand jury

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.