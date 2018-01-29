Power restored to around 9,000 Lindale residents after outage

Oncor is working to restore power to around 9,000 customers right now.

According to Lindale police, they have received several calls for power outages. Lindale police advise that they have made contact with Oncor and have been advised that the outage is due to a transmission line issue.

According to Oncor, the estimated time of restoration for customers is approximately 1 p.m.

