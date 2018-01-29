Name of man killed in Marshall wreck released by DPS

Marshall police and Texas DPS responded to a fatal wreck on Monday.

The two-vehicle wreck occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd (Loop 390) and Houston Ave.

One person has been confirmed dead.



DPS released the following statement:

At approximately 9:46 this morning, Troopers were dispatched to a fatality crash at the intersection of SL-390 and Houston Street in the city of Marshall. Troopers advise that the driver of a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban, identified as Shane Hudson, 43, of Marshall was traveling west on Houston street at a high rate of speed and failed to stop (stop sign) at the intersection of SL-390. Hudson continued through the intersection where his vehicle collided with a northbound 2007 Chevrolet work van driven by Mauro Beltran, 36, of Marshall. The impact caused Hudson, who was unrestrained, to be ejected. Hudson was transported to Christus Good Shephard –Marshall where he was later pronounced dead by Judge Watkins. Beltran was transported to Christus Good Shephard –Marshall where he was treated and released. The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available for release at this time.

