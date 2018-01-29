Wreck shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 31 north of I-20 in Gregg Co.

ETMC: East Texas Medical Center Tyler will suspend its kidney transplant services within the next six months, as increasing regulations make it difficult for smaller transplantation programs to remain viable.More >>
Smith County Assistant District Attorney Jacob Putman broke his silence Monday morning after an audit found that he, along with eight other prosecutors, violated internal policy numerous times.More >>
As the number of flu cases in humans continues to rise, there is one family member that should not be forgotten, the dog.More >>
A major wreck has parts of Highway 31 shut down in Gregg County Monday morning.More >>
Let's get back to Lane Johnson and the Eagles because they have landed in Minneapolis, Minnesota ahead of Super Bowl LII.More >>
