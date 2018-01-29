Wreck shuts down southbound lanes of Hwy 31 north of I-20 in Gregg Co.

A major wreck has parts of Highway 31 shut down in Gregg County Monday morning.

According to Gregg County Sheriff's Department, crews have shut down both southbound lanes of Highway 31 north of I-20 while they work to clear the wreck that happened just north of Farm-to-Market 1252.

Motorists are being re-routed off onto FM 1252, which is also snarled because of the extra traffic.

There is no word on injuries or when the wreck will be cleared. Use alternate routes to avoid major delays.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.