Monday's Weather: Sunny and near average with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Lots of sunshine this afternoon and a little bit of a breeze out of the north. Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Overnight tonight, a light freeze is expected as temperatures drop to freezing or just below. More sunshine tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds pick up a bit by Wednesday. Still mostly sunny, but with south and southwest winds gusting to 15 mph and temperatures reaching the mid 60s. The next cold front arrives Thursday. A slight chance for a few showers along the front and temperatures still mild on Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures drop back into the 50s by Friday and into the weekend with another cold front arriving early Sunday morning.

