Groveton native Lane Johnson and Eagles arrive in Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII

Let's get back to Lane Johnson and the Eagles because they have landed in Minneapolis, Minnesota ahead of Super Bowl LII. The big game between Philadelphia and New England will take place next Sunday night.

But a jam packed week full of events awaits both organizations.

The NFC's number one seed throughout the playoffs, the Eagles are playing in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2005.

Ironically, Philly lost to the Patriots that year by a score of 24 to 21.

As for the former Groveton Indian and Kilgore Ranger, Johnson, who was drafted by the Eagles out of Oklahoma at number four overall in 2013, is enjoying his best season personally having been named first team All-Pro.

The right tackle needless to say is excited about the opportunity to win a championship.



