Glenwood Church of Christ teaches parents how to engage with kids in digital age

Glenwood Church of Christ is making an effort to educate parents on how to engage with their kids in the digital world and keep them safe.

On average, a child receives their first smartphone around the age of 10, according to research firm Influence Central. Youth and family minister, Steven Smith, says with easy access to the Internet it is important for parents to understand what all comes with the device.

“We have so many kids on so many different devices and Internet is everywhere and parents say all the time they don’t even know where to start; and so we thought we just need to spend some time helping parents develop the tools and the resources they need to handle this monster that is technology,” he said.

The church welcomed director of digital learning at Grace Community School, Christina Jontra, to speak with parents and give them the tools and resources on how to talk to their children about technology, social media apps, and Internet usage.

Jontra said she tells parents they have to start by understanding why certain social media apps are important to their children.

“We’re not the digital natives; we didn’t grow up with this [and] it doesn’t come second nature to us so that is the hardest thing to convince parents that you need to engage with your kids in the digital realm,” she said.

She said it's important to monitor kids Internet usage and set some restrictions on what they can access. Smith said as a parent it's difficult to figure out where to draw the line.

“It really is tough trying to navigate it with your own children because you want to give them a sense of independence; you want them to be able to develop that because that’s important but you also want to keep them safe and so it’s hard to know where do we put down rules and boundaries,” he said.

Jontra said a good practice for parents is to require their children to leave their smartphones in the living room; that way children's private access to the Internet is limited.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.