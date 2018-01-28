Police investigate White Oak robbery

East Texas police are investigating the alleged attack on a 50-year-old woman with health issues, knocked to the ground and robbed while she was out on a days’ shopping.

White Oak police say the attack was reported Saturday in a shopping area off Highway 80. The woman allegedly was attacked and robbed by two men while shopping in the city.

"My daughter called me. Made it out there in about 6 minutes, because I knew she was hurt. As she came out, she had a bottle of water in one hand and coin purse in the other that contained all her bill money and her important medications. One of them took her to the ground, the other took the little coin purse, and they took off," says the victim's ex-husband John DeWitt.

Making matters worse, according to DeWitt, it was the first time in months his ex-wife had been out of her home.

DeWitt says she told him it was two young men wearing grey hoodies and blue jeans that attacked her.

She said they waited for her to walk to her car parked at the end by an ice machine.

"And they fled on foot they didn't get in a car. These guys really hurt her. Messed her up pretty bad," DeWitt says.

But there’s a complication for investigators. The victim, in this case, left the scene and went home. But, DeWitt isn't surprised by that.

"She was very disoriented, wasn't real clear on everything at first. She was terrified, she was by herself. She wanted to get somewhere that she knew someone where she felt comfortable. When she got home and we got her calmed down, she decided that she needed to go make a report," he says.

According to DeWitt, his ex-wife has several challenges.

"She has M.S., a slight case of dementia. She lives on a fixed income, so these guys really hurt her," he says.

White Oak police are working to find possible witnesses who may have been in the area the incident occurred.

