East Texas investigators ask for your help

Bob Hallmark says a set of unusual circumstances has White Oak investigators looking for witnesses to an attack and robbery in a shopping area off Highway 80.  Watch tonight at 10 to see if you can play a role in solving the case.

Meteorologist Jessica Faith will have a new forecast for you at 10.  She'll let you know whether you can expect the weather to continue warming up.  

Joan Hallmark joins us with a new Proud of East Texas.  Tonight at 10, she shares the story of an East Texas man who uses his story of uncertain survival to fuel his ministry and music heard around the world.
 

  • Police investigate White Oak robbery

    Sunday, January 28 2018 9:59 PM EST2018-01-29 02:59:35 GMT
    East Texas police are investigating the alleged attack on a 50-year old woman with health issues. White Oak police say the attack was reported Saturday in a shopping area off highway 80. The woman allegedly was attacked and robbed by two men while shopping in the city. "My daughter called me. Made it out there in about 6 minutes, because I knew she was hurt. As she came out, she had a bottle of water in one hand and coin purse in the other that contained all her bill money and...More >>
  • Tyler police arrest suspect for attempted robbery of Walmart

    Sunday, January 28 2018 6:00 PM EST2018-01-28 23:00:58 GMT
    The Tyler Police Department has arrested a woman in regards to an attempted robbery of a Tyler Walmart Saturday afternoon. A tip was received by Crime Stoppers on the identity of the female suspect. Brittany Michele Cary, 33, of Tyler was found by local investigators. She was found at a local hotel Saturday evening. A press release states, “After further investigation, a warrant was obtained for Cary’s arrest for robbery.” She was transported to the Smith County ...More >>
  • Letourneau gets new piper aircraft

    Sunday, January 28 2018 12:00 AM EST2018-01-28 05:00:07 GMT

      A new arrival for an East Texas university's aviation department made its debut. Two brand new 'Piper PA-44 Seminole' aircraft were taken up for their maiden flights Friday at 'Abbott aviation center' at the East Texas regional airport.  

    A new arrival for an East Texas university's aviation department made its debut. Two brand new 'Piper PA-44 Seminole' aircraft were taken up for their maiden flights Friday at 'Abbott aviation center' at the East Texas regional airport.

