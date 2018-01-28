Tyler police arrest suspect for attempted robbery of Walmart

The Tyler Police Department has arrested a woman in regards to an attempted robbery of a Tyler Walmart Saturday afternoon.

A tip was received by Crime Stoppers on the identity of the female suspect.

Brittany Michele Cary, 33, of Tyler was found by local investigators. She was found at a local hotel Saturday evening.

A press release states, “After further investigation, a warrant was obtained for Cary’s arrest for robbery.”

She was transported to the Smith County Jail. Her bond was set at $25,000.

The Tyler Police Department expresses gratitude for the public’s help in getting her identified and located that led to her arrest.

Related Story: Tyler Police searching for suspect in an attempted Walmart robbery

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.