SFA vs. Sam Houston State results, plus other basketball scores

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Southland Conference Basketball

SFA men 82, Sam Houston State 66 Final
SFA women 75, Sam Houston State 53 Final

Region XIV Basketball

TJC men 87, Panola 58 Final
Angelina men 81, Lee 62 Final
Angelina women 98, Paris 67 Final
Trinity Valley men 83, Navarro 66 Final
Trinity Valley women 54, Blinn 50 Final
Kilgore men 71, Paris 75 Final

Big 12/SEC Challenge

Texas A&M 68, #5 Kansas 79 Final
#12 Oklahoma 73, Alabama 80 Final
#14 Texas Tech 70, South Carolina 63 Final
Baylor 60, #20 Florida 81 Final
Texas 85, Ole Miss 72 Final
TCU 78, Vanderbilt 81 Final
 

