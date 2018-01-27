Tyler Police searching for suspect in an attempted Walmart robbery

The Tyler Police Department responded to an attempted robbery around noon Saturday.

It happened at a Tyler Walmart located at 64 West and Loop 323.

A Tyler Police Department official stated that a white female walked up to a cashier and revealed her pistol. She then commanded all of the money from the register be given to her.

The cashier believed that the gun was fake and refused to give the suspect the money.

The suspect tried to cover her actions with a story and left the Walmart without receiving any money.

The suspect is a white female who was noticed leaving the scene in a maroon Dodge, Neon four-door vehicle.

If you have information about the suspect, please contact the Tyler Police Department at (903)531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903)597-2833. Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed against the suspect.

