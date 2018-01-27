Tyler Police searching for suspect in an attempted Walmart robbery

Basketball scores and highlights from Saturday..More >>
For the eighth consecutive year, a player either from East Texas or with ties to the region is set to play in the Super Bowl.More >>
The Tyler Police Department responded to an attempted robbery around noon Saturday. It happened at a Tyler Walmart located at 64 West and Loop 323 A Tyler Police Department official stated that a white female walked up to a cashier and revealed her pistol. She then commanded all of the money from the register be given to her. The cashier believed that the gun was fake and refused to give the suspect the money. The suspect tried to cover her actions with a story and ...More >>
The Smith County Fire Marshal on the scene investigating the cause of a structure fire that happened Friday night. One storage unit with 6 garages was affected. The most severe damage is inside Precision RV works, an auto service center.More >>
Three East Texas fire departments are responding to a large building fire in Smith County.More >>
