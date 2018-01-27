Senator Cruz visits ETX, speaks against President Trumps propose - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Senator Cruz visits ETX, speaks against President Trumps proposed pathway to citizenship

By Brionna Rivers, Multimedia Journalist
United States Senator Ted Cruz attends Grassroots America event in Smith County. (Source: KLTV News Staff) United States Senator Ted Cruz attends Grassroots America event in Smith County. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Senator Ted Cruz visited Smith County this afternoon to attend a Grassroots America event.

He spoke about illegal immigration, stressing the importance of securing the border by building a wall and increasing technology.

Senator Cruz also spoke against President Trump's recent proposal to give 1.8 million young, undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship.

“The DACA program had no citizenship that was Obama's program, it was illegal it was unconstitutional executive amnesty but it had no citizenship,” says Senator Cruz. “Yet you've got Republicans falling all over themselves to grant amnesty and a path to citizenship to millions of people here illegally. That's a mistake it's wrong and we shouldn't be doing it."

Senator Cruz says the proposed pathway to citizenship would promote the illegal immigration and trafficking of unaccompanied minors.

He also added it would be inconsistent with promises made to working class Americans.

