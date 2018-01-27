Smith County RV workshop destroyed in large fire

Rubble and ash is about all that remains inside an East Texas RV service center, after a large fire on January 26 burned everything in sight.

"We believe that an RV caught on fire inside the bay," says Kevin Dietz the owner of Timber Creek Crossing Warehouses.

Precision RV Works leases three large bays at Timber Creek all of which were destroyed, including two RVs that they were serving, an ATV, and several pieces of equipment. Property stored in the three connected bays was destroyed as well.

"There was furniture in one of them and another boat and trailer got hurt in the one next door,” says Dietz. “No one got hurt and that's good."

The night of the fire six Smith County department's worked to put out the flames. This afternoon fire marshal’s continued to investigate. The exact cause of the fire is unknown.

"They're worried about how they are going to move on,” says Dietz. “What are they going to do Monday morning when they don't have a place to work, but it will be fine we'll find them a way to keep moving."

The owners of Precision RV Works say thankfully, they do have insurance.

Dietz say's rebuilding the bay will cost him just over a hundred thousand dollars, but he plans on doing so as soon as possible.

