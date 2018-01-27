Hundreds celebrate Brock Gumm's life

The Union Hill High School auditorium was full of friends and family who came to say goodbye to a much-loved nine year old.

Brock Gumm who had been diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, passed away January 23. Friends say he was a brave boy who always had a smile on his face. Brock made many friends during his journey through life and he was active in soccer, baseball, football and hunting. He also touched the lives of people like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott who wrote a letter that Walter Jones read for him at the memorial.

“As difficult as it may be to see it now, Brock’s fight did not end in defeat, but rather in victory. He defeated the pain and fatigue of the sickness that cancer tried to wear him away, and is now free from all the burdens that disease tried to place on him. I have no doubt that my mother will be the first one to welcome him to heaven,” Jones read.

Brock was diagnosed with the disease at six years old, and battled the cancer for three years and three months.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved