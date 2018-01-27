Denzel Washington honored at Wiley College - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Denzel Washington honored at Wiley College

By Jamey Boyum, Multi-Media Journalist
MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) -

Denzel Washington was honored at Wiley College Saturday night.

Ten years after the release of “The Great Debaters”, Washington came back to Wiley to be recognized as playing a crucial role in bringing back Wiley’s debate team. This year the nation’s first Historically Black Colleges and Universities Speech and Debate Tournament Championship which was held at Wiley January 25-27. That culminated in Washington being honored for his contributions to debate education.

