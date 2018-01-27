Fire claims the life of a Rusk County man

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

A fire has taken the life of a Rusk County man. It happened in a mobile home east of Kilgore in Rusk County in the 5400 block of County Road 2105.

We spoke with a family member who had been living at the home with the victim, 84 year old Eugene Hall Jr.

Natasha Polk is married to Eugene Hall Jr’s Grandson. Neither she nor her husband was there when the fire started.

“We just got a phone call this morning that the house was on fire, and he just zoomed here real quick and pretty much the home was already engulfed,” Natasha said.

They were both in Longview at the time of the fire.

“My husband and I just had a newborn, and I’m currently in Longview at my parent’s right now with the new born. So he was in Longview visiting at the time,” Natasha said.

Her husband got there about 15 minutes before she did, and neither of them have any idea what started the fire.

“We haven’t had any issues; nothing like that it was just random,” Natasha stated.

She said a neighbor saw the flames and called 911. She said she had lived there over four years, and Mr. Hall never met a stranger.

“He had stories for days, he worked with the City of Kilgore. He retired from there; well known, well liked by everybody,” Natasha relayed.

She said he worked there over 40 years, and was still in good health with no disabilities.

“He was in front of where his closet would have been trying to make it around to where his door was; his room door, and he didn’t make it to his room door to get out,” Natasha said.

An investigator with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department is looking in to the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved