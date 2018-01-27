Fire claims the life of a Rusk County man

The Tyler Police Department responded to an attempted robbery around noon Saturday. It happened at a Tyler Walmart located at 64 West and Loop 323 A Tyler Police Department official stated that a white female walked up to a cashier and revealed her pistol. She then commanded all of the money from the register be given to her. The cashier believed that the gun was fake and refused to give the suspect the money. The suspect tried to cover her actions with a story and ...More >>
The Smith County Fire Marshal on the scene investigating the cause of a structure fire that happened Friday night. One storage unit with 6 garages was affected. The most severe damage is inside Precision RV works, an auto service center.More >>
Three East Texas fire departments are responding to a large building fire in Smith County.More >>
As one college prepares to honor Denzel Washington for his contributions towards raising awareness of the value of debate education, they are also preparing to make history.More >>
A candidate for Smith County District Attorney is addressing his supporters after an audit found that he, along with eight other prosecutors, violated internal policy numerous times.More >>
