Structure fire on Old Jacksonville Friday night is being investigated

The Smith County Fire Marshal on the scene investigating the cause of a structure fire that happened Friday night. One storage unit with 6 garages was affected. The most severe damage is inside Precision RV works, an auto service center.More >>
Three East Texas fire departments are responding to a large building fire in Smith County.More >>
As one college prepares to honor Denzel Washington for his contributions towards raising awareness of the value of debate education, they are also preparing to make history.More >>
A candidate for Smith County District Attorney is addressing his supporters after an audit found that he, along with eight other prosecutors, violated internal policy numerous times.More >>
The mother of a victim, who says her daughter's case was one of those filed incorrectly by a Smith County prosecutor, says she's disappointed in the process.More >>
