Structure fire on Old Jacksonville Friday night is being investigated

The Smith County Fire Marshal on the scene investigating the cause of a structure fire that happened Friday night.

One storage unit with 6 garages was affected.

The most severe damage is inside Precision RV works, an auto service center.

Two RV’s and ATV and several pieces of equipment were destroyed.

In the other units, a nearby furniture store lost numerous items that they were storing and a family lost an RV and a boat.

The cause is still unknown.

