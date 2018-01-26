Several fire departments battling structure fire off Old Jacksonville Hwy in Flint

Three East Texas fire departments are responding to a large building fire in Smith County.

The call came in around 9 p.m. Friday night. Smith County officials tell us Precision RV Works just off Old Jacksonville Highway, or FM 2493, is engulfed. Witnesses say that at least half a dozen bay doors is engulfed in flames in the area.

Smith County officials say that FM 2493/Old Jacksonville is shut down in the area; residents will want to avoid the area or find an alternate route to get home.

Flint, Bullard and Noonday fire departments are all on scene. Smith County Batallion 1 was also on scene, as well as the assistant fire marshal.

