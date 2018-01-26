Several fire departments battling structure fire in Smith County

Three East Texas fire departments are responding to a large building fire in Smith County.

The call came in around 9 p.m. Friday night. Smith County officials tell us Precision RV Works just off Old Jacksonville Highway, or FM 2493, is engulfed. Witnesses say that at least half a dozen bay doors is engulfed in flames in the area.

Smith County officials say that FM 2493/Old Jacksonville is shut down in the area; residents will want to avoid the area or find an alternate route to get home.

Flint, Bullard and Noonday fire departments are all on scene.

We are hearing reports of other buildings in danger in the area.

We have a reporter headed to the scene. Stay with KLTV for updates on this story.

