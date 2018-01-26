Suspect flees deputy on foot, apprehended after multi-agency manhunt

A man was arrested in East Texas after a manhunt involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The incident started about 10:35 p.m. Thursday when a Gregg County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted the man, identified as Mark Henson, near the city limits of Gladewater at Gay Street and Highway 271.

GCSO says Henson has a warrant out of Gladewater. It's unclear at this time why the warrant was issued.

When the deputy tried to talk to Henson, he ran into the woods.

Longview Police Department, Gladewater Police Department and the sheriff's office set up a perimeter and about 11:21 p.m. caught and arrested Henson, who was placed in a Gregg County vehicle.

Once inside the vehicle, GCSO says Henson began kicking the door.

He is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and criminal mischief for damage caused to the inside of a deputy’s vehicle.

